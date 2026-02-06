bemo staked TON (STTON) Price Tops $1.38 on Exchanges

bemo staked TON (STTON) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, bemo staked TON has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. bemo staked TON has a total market cap of $13.68 million and $755.68 worth of bemo staked TON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bemo staked TON token can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,756.39 or 0.99167776 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,646.50 or 0.99727216 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About bemo staked TON

bemo staked TON’s launch date was May 4th, 2023. bemo staked TON’s total supply is 2,655,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,878,355 tokens. bemo staked TON’s official Twitter account is @bemo_finance. bemo staked TON’s official message board is medium.com/@bemo-finance. bemo staked TON’s official website is bemo.finance.

Buying and Selling bemo staked TON

According to CryptoCompare, “bemo staked TON (stTON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. bemo staked TON has a current supply of 2,655,657.44152003. The last known price of bemo staked TON is 1.3796809 USD and is down -9.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $704.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bemo.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bemo staked TON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bemo staked TON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bemo staked TON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

