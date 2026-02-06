Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $435.50 and traded as low as $427.03. Winmark shares last traded at $438.19, with a volume of 80,304 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Winmark in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $429.71 and its 200-day moving average is $435.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Winmark by 19.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 1.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Winmark by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ: WINA) is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children’s and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato’s Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark’s franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

