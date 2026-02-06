Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 130986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.62 million, a P/E ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 2.56.

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

