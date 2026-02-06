Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.85 and last traded at $97.8460, with a volume of 116520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.01.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 6.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 543,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 365,438 shares in the last quarter. Warner Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 833.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 135,576 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,457,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 101,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67,534 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States semiconductors companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the manufacture of semiconductors.

