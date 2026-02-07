Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.62 and last traded at $55.5750, with a volume of 1202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 2.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $736.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Shade Tree Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Shade Tree Advisors LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

