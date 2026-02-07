iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.89 and last traded at $62.87, with a volume of 53870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.89.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 237,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Co now owns 30,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 12,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Zurich Stock Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.