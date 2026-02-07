Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.38 and last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 13940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

Imperial Tobacco Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Imperial Tobacco Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a yield of 537.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th.

About Imperial Tobacco Group

Imperial Tobacco Group, historically established in the United Kingdom in 1901 and now operating under the Imperial Brands name, is a multinational tobacco and nicotine company headquartered in Bristol, England. The company’s core business is the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco products and alternative nicotine offerings to adult consumers. It supplies products through a combination of owned channels and third-party distributors and focuses on managing an international portfolio of consumer tobacco and nicotine brands.

Product categories include manufactured cigarettes, cigars and fine-cut tobacco for roll-your-own use, together with a growing range of next-generation nicotine products such as vaping devices, heated tobacco and non-combustible nicotine formats that reflect a strategic shift toward reduced-risk alternatives.

