Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,783 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $2,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $257.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $243.25 and a one year high of $316.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.52.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.02). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 35.48%.The business had revenue of $479.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.690-16.190 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.75%.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Essex Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $271.00 and set a "cautious" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $268.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $283.87.

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

