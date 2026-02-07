Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 2994914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. CJS Securities raised shares of Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Neogen in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.50 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Corporation will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,963,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,830,000 after buying an additional 385,885 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,288,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,005,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,387,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,813,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation is a global provider of food and animal safety products, offering a broad portfolio of diagnostic and testing solutions. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, the company develops and manufactures tests designed to detect foodborne pathogens, allergens and toxins in food, beverage and environmental samples. Since its founding in 1982, Neogen has focused on delivering rapid, accurate and user‐friendly assays to food processors, grain handlers and quality laboratories around the world.

In the food safety arena, Neogen’s product lineup includes immunoassay kits, molecular diagnostics and enrichment media for pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria and E.

