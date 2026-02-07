Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.4850. 51,675,063 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 43,892,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

The company has a current ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 45,018 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $337,184.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 334,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,393.68. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lentell sold 41,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $310,760.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,160.17. This trade represents a 33.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,936. Insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,676,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,165,000 after buying an additional 2,312,899 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 5.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,301,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,914,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,775 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 13,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,212,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

