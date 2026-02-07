GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $714.25 and last traded at $737.2050. Approximately 3,590,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,427,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $746.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price objective on GE Vernova and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $788.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $670.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.99. The company has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.67.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 8.0% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $275,000.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

