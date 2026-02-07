Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Regis (NASDAQ:RGS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Regis had a net margin of 50.79% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Regis’ conference call:

Adjusted EBITDA of $8.0M in Q2 (up $0.9M YoY) and $16M year-to-date, with positive operating cash for the fifth consecutive quarter and $1.5M of unrestricted cash generated in Q2.

of in Q2 (up $0.9M YoY) and year-to-date, with positive operating cash for the fifth consecutive quarter and of unrestricted cash generated in Q2. The acquisition of ~300 Alline salons drove a 22.3% revenue increase to $57.1M, lifted company-owned salon EBITDA by $1.1M, and those salons (sales +4.3%) are being used as a center of excellence for rollouts.

The acquisition of ~300 Alline salons drove a revenue increase to $57.1M, lifted company-owned salon EBITDA by $1.1M, and those salons (sales +4.3%) are being used as a center of excellence for rollouts. Traffic remains the primary headwind—consolidated same-store sales fell modestly by 0.10% in Q2 and, while Supercuts is +2% year-to-date, management says sustainable traffic improvements have not yet materialized.

Traffic remains the primary headwind—consolidated same-store sales fell modestly by 0.10% in Q2 and, while Supercuts is +2% year-to-date, management says sustainable traffic improvements have not yet materialized. Regis reported a net decline of 374 franchise locations year-over-year (96 closed in the past six months) and expects a similar pace of closures in H2 as it removes underperforming units to improve system profitability.

Regis reported a net decline of 374 franchise locations year-over-year (96 closed in the past six months) and expects a similar pace of closures in H2 as it removes underperforming units to improve system profitability. Liquidity stood at $27.4M available (including $18.4M unrestricted cash) with ~$126M of outstanding debt, and the company is exploring potential refinancing after the June 2026 two-year mark to reduce debt service.

Shares of RGS stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. 14,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Regis has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Regis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Regis (NASDAQ: RGS) is a company that owns, operates and franchises a portfolio of hair salon and beauty service brands. Its business centers on providing haircutting, styling, coloring and other salon services through both company-owned and franchised locations. The company’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in the haircut and salon market that serve a range of customer segments from value-focused walk-in haircuts to full-service salon experiences.

Regis generates revenue through salon operations, franchise fees and the sale of professional hair-care products and retail items.

