Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Johnson Outdoors’ conference call:

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Double-digit revenue growth in Q1 driven mainly by unit-volume gains as markets stabilized and strong demand for new products (Humminbird XPLORE/MEGA Live 2, Minn Kota motors, Jetboil systems, SCUBAPRO HYDROS PRO 2) supported performance.

in Q1 driven mainly by unit-volume gains as markets stabilized and strong demand for new products (Humminbird XPLORE/MEGA Live 2, Minn Kota motors, Jetboil systems, SCUBAPRO HYDROS PRO 2) supported performance. Profitability materially improved: loss before income taxes narrowed to $1.3 million (from $18.9 million prior-year) and gross margin rose to 36.6% , aided by overhead absorption, pricing and cost-savings actions.

Profitability materially improved: loss before income taxes narrowed to (from $18.9 million prior-year) and gross margin rose to , aided by overhead absorption, pricing and cost-savings actions. Balance sheet strength highlighted by a debt-free position, inventory reduction to $183.9 million (down ~$17.7 million YoY), and continuation of a meaningful dividend.

Balance sheet strength highlighted by a position, inventory reduction to $183.9 million (down ~$17.7 million YoY), and continuation of a meaningful dividend. Digital and e-commerce investments are accelerating growth—management said e-commerce is the fastest-growing channel and is a strategic focus to drive discoverability and sales.

Digital and e-commerce investments are accelerating growth—management said e-commerce is the fastest-growing channel and is a strategic focus to drive discoverability and sales. Tax expense was about $2 million due to a U.S. valuation allowance adjustment, and management warned the effective tax rate may be “wonky” going forward because of where profits are recognized.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 135,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,428. The stock has a market cap of $488.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson Outdoors

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,593.74. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 429.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,552 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 56.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 24,088 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 127.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson Outdoors

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Outdoors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue surged 31% to $140.9M, well above estimates — broad-based strength led by fishing, camping and diving sales. Read More.

Revenue surged 31% to $140.9M, well above estimates — broad-based strength led by fishing, camping and diving sales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: GAAP EPS loss of $(0.33) beat the consensus $(0.45), and operating loss narrowed sharply to $(2.9)M from $(20.2)M a year ago — evidence of improving profitability. Read More.

GAAP EPS loss of $(0.33) beat the consensus $(0.45), and operating loss narrowed sharply to $(2.9)M from $(20.2)M a year ago — evidence of improving profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Gross margin improved to 36.6% (from 29.9%) and cash + short-term investments rose to $130.7M; the company also declared a quarterly cash dividend. These items support liquidity and shareholder returns. Read More.

Gross margin improved to 36.6% (from 29.9%) and cash + short-term investments rose to $130.7M; the company also declared a quarterly cash dividend. These items support liquidity and shareholder returns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Segment detail: fishing revenue up ~36% (new product traction), camping & watercraft +12%, diving +15% — seasonal selling periods still ahead (Q2–Q3). Management emphasized continued investments in new products and digital commerce. Read More.

Segment detail: fishing revenue up ~36% (new product traction), camping & watercraft +12%, diving +15% — seasonal selling periods still ahead (Q2–Q3). Management emphasized continued investments in new products and digital commerce. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Net loss remains $(3.3)M and the company still shows a negative net margin and negative ROE; analysts expect the company to remain unprofitable this year (consensus ~-0.58 EPS). Continued losses leave valuation metrics and forward profitability uncertain. Read More.

Net loss remains $(3.3)M and the company still shows a negative net margin and negative ROE; analysts expect the company to remain unprofitable this year (consensus ~-0.58 EPS). Continued losses leave valuation metrics and forward profitability uncertain. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operating expenses rose modestly (to $54.5M) and other legacy costs still weigh on margins; investors may be taking profits after a recent run, contributing to today’s downward stock move and higher-than-normal volume. Read More.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a diversified outdoor recreation company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of gear and equipment for marine and land-based activities. The company operates through two primary segments: the Marine Electronics & Boat Group and the Outdoor Products Group. Its marine offerings include electric motors and anchors under the Minn Kota® brand, fish-finding and sonar systems under the Humminbird® brand, and a lineup of recreational watercraft under the Old Town® and Ocean Kayak® names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.