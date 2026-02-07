Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$55.60 and last traded at C$55.49, with a volume of 1309584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.05.
Hydro One Price Performance
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 2.0572195 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hydro One Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.
About Hydro One
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results. The province of Ontario holds an approximate 47% common equity stake.
