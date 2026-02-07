Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Dorian LPG’s conference call:

Declared an irregular dividend of $0.70 per share (~$29.9M), the 18th payment, bringing total dividends to over $725M and total cash returned to shareholders to about $961M since the IPO.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,861. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $33.02.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 950.0%.

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,550. This trade represents a 10.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $721,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,491.70. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 429.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 138.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. Dnb Carnegie upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Pareto Securities lowered Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG’s fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

