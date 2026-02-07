Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Announces Earnings Results

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.900-8.000 EPS.

Digital Realty delivered strong results with Q4 Core FFO of $1.86 and FY‑2025 Core FFO of $7.39 , and guided 2026 Core FFO to $7.90–$8.00 (midpoint ~8% growth) with >10% normalized revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth expected.

Demand momentum remained robust—> $1 billion+ of annual bookings for the second consecutive year, a record backlog of nearly $1.4 billion (100% basis), and record 0–1 MW interconnection bookings (~$340M) with hyperscale leasing >$800M in 2025.

The company is expanding its funding toolbox, closing an oversubscribed inaugural closed‑end fund (≈€3.225B LP equity to date) and citing roughly $15B of private capital dry powder to accelerate hyperscale development alongside the public balance sheet.

Near‑term cost and financing pressures increased—CapEx guidance rose to $3.25B–$3.75B (net of partner contributions) and a dual‑tranche Eurobond raising creates a ~160 bps higher interest expense headwind beginning in Q1 2026, which could weigh on short‑term cash flow despite leverage remaining below target.

DLR traded up $6.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,975. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $182.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.72.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday. HSBC set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

