Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Trading 1.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.31 and last traded at $82.36. 24,161,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 21,081,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at $54,431,026.90. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,039,789.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,521.90. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

