Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Up 10.5% – Here’s Why

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 533,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 127,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$13.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names. The company also sells its products through liquor boards, licensed restaurants and bars, grocery chains, direct-to-consumer, and retail stores, as well as acts as a sales agent for beverage alcohol brands.

