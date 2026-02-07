Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.54 and last traded at C$11.47. Approximately 5,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 11,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.20.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc (TSX: XAU) specializes in the investment and custody of enduring real assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers precious metals trading services to clients, including secure custody and storage solutions. Goldmoney also maintains diversified interests in property investment and jewelry manufacturing.

