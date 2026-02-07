Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Shares Down 13.6% – Should You Sell?

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. 61,743 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 26,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Titan Logix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$14.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Titan Logix Company Profile

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems. In addition, the company provides hardware products, including level gauges, probes, transmitters, displays, and mobile accessories; and software for programming and configuration of TD series transmitters.

