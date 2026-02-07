Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.70 on February 24th

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 950.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th.

Dorian LPG has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dorian LPG to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of LPG stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Key Stories Impacting Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 29.88%.The business had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Dorian LPG’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Dorian LPG this week:

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG’s fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.