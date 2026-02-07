Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.70 on February 24th

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 950.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th.
Dorian LPG has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dorian LPG to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.
Dorian LPG Price Performance
Shares of LPG stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.58.
Key Stories Impacting Dorian LPG
Here are the key news stories impacting Dorian LPG this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company declared an irregular cash dividend of ~$29.9m (about $0.70/share), a direct return of capital that supports shareholder value and signals strong free cash flow. Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results show revenue up ~49% YoY and a rise in profit — underlying cash generation and margins improved versus last year, supporting the company’s ability to sustain distributions and deleverage. Dorian LPG profit rises in third quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Management flagged an upbeat 2026 outlook with some “unusual” tailwinds (operational/contract or market developments noted by management), which helps offset near-term rate concerns. Dorian LPG upbeat as 2026 brings ‘unusual’ good news
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor presentation and earnings-call materials are available for deeper review — useful for modeling contract coverage, cash flow sensitivity and fleet utilization but contain no single surprise. (Review slides/call transcript for details.) Dorian LPG Ltd. 2026 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade from DNB: the bank warns large inflows of new VLGC deliveries could pressure spot rates and freight earnings, creating a sector-level headwind that could weigh on Dorian’s voyage revenue and charter rates. Dorian LPG downgraded as DNB sees VLGC deliveries weighing on rates
- Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS missed estimates ($1.11 vs. $1.25 consensus) despite revenue beat, which prompted an initial share pullback and underscores volatility in quarterly earnings vs. analyst models. Dorian LPG shares drop over 2% as Q3 earnings miss estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to the mixed quarter (profit up but EPS short of consensus) has introduced near-term volatility; investors should watch VLGC newbuilding deliveries, spot rate trends and contract coverage for signs of sustainable rate improvement. Dorian LPG sees profit surge in up-and-down quarter
Dorian LPG Company Profile
Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.
Dorian LPG’s fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.
The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.
