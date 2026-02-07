Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.3150 and last traded at $7.3150. 288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.0950.

Yamaha Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., founded in 1955 as a spin-off from Yamaha Corporation, is a Japanese manufacturer specializing in a diverse range of mobility and power products. Headquartered in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, the company initially gained recognition for its 125cc two-stroke motorcycle before expanding into marine engines and general-purpose power units. Over the decades, Yamaha Motor has built a reputation for engineering innovation, high-performance design and reliable manufacturing processes.

The company’s core product portfolio encompasses motorcycles, scooters and off-road vehicles, including ATVs, side-by-sides and snowmobiles.

