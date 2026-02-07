Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.15. 261,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 211,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 target price on Bandwidth in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Bandwidth Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $409.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $62,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 62,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,257.90. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 5,973 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $83,980.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,129.12. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,463 shares of company stock worth $895,210. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Bandwidth by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 30.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 29.1% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth’s solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

