Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Fleetwood Bank Trading Up 10.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

