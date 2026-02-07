Comparing Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) & Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) and Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Distribution Solutions Group and Meiwu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Distribution Solutions Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Meiwu Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Distribution Solutions Group presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.86%. Given Distribution Solutions Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Distribution Solutions Group is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Distribution Solutions Group $1.80 billion 0.79 -$7.33 million ($0.23) -134.17 Meiwu Technology $160,000.00 137.83 $5.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Meiwu Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Meiwu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Distribution Solutions Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 79.8% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Distribution Solutions Group -0.57% 10.79% 3.97% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Distribution Solutions Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Distribution Solutions Group beats Meiwu Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc., a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market. The TestEquity segment distributes test and measurement equipment and solutions, industrial and electronic production supplies, and vendor managed inventory programs, as well as converting, fabrication, and adhesive solutions under the TestEquity, Hisco, TEquipment, Techni-Tool, Jensen Tools, and Instrumex brands. The Gexpro Services segment provides supply chain management solutions that offer VMI, kitting, global logistics management, manufacturing localization and import expertise, value engineering, and quality assurance. The company was formerly known as Lawson Products, Inc. and has changed to Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. 2022 Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, engages in the online retail of foods products in China. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also operates a restaurant under the Wunong Food Hall name; and engages in the wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Advancement International Limited and changed its name to Wunong Net Technology Company Limited in August 2019. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.