iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.72 and last traded at $37.73. Approximately 53,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 71,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $147.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Austria ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 466.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monument Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 128,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the second quarter valued at $560,000.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Underlying Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Underlying Index weight.

