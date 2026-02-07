Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock Price Down 12.4% Following Insider Selling

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.7850. Approximately 26,769,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 34,465,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Specifically, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $131,487.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,529,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,199,720.56. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,357,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $37,532,847.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,541,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,331,208.54. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,312,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $14,590,841.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 49,898,395 shares in the company, valued at $554,870,152.40. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDW shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. iA Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Redwire in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Redwire from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Here are the key news stories impacting Redwire this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential SHIELD contract is being cited as a meaningful revenue catalyst for Redwire if awarded; analysts note it as the primary bullish thesis that could support upside beyond current valuation levels. Redwire Balances SHIELD Contract Opportunity

Potential SHIELD contract is being cited as a meaningful revenue catalyst for Redwire if awarded; analysts note it as the primary bullish thesis that could support upside beyond current valuation levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces advise reassessment after recent volatility — they summarize the tradeoff between contract buzz and execution/valuation risk but do not report any confirmed award or new guidance; useful for context rather than an immediate catalyst. Is It Time To Reassess Redwire

Analyst and commentary pieces advise reassessment after recent volatility — they summarize the tradeoff between contract buzz and execution/valuation risk but do not report any confirmed award or new guidance; useful for context rather than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: AE Red Holdings (an insider/director holder) executed multiple large block sales across late Jan–early Feb (including a 3,357,142‑share sale at ~$11.18 and other blocks totaling tens of millions of dollars), reducing the director’s stake and materially increasing share supply — this triggered sharp negative market reaction. SEC filing: SEC Filing — AE Red Holdings Sale

AE Red Holdings (an insider/director holder) executed multiple large block sales across late Jan–early Feb (including a 3,357,142‑share sale at ~$11.18 and other blocks totaling tens of millions of dollars), reducing the director’s stake and materially increasing share supply — this triggered sharp negative market reaction. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Multiple news reports quantify the insider sales (separate filings/coverage noting ~$14.6M and ~$19.6M blocks) and show the stock trading down double‑digit percentages after disclosures, amplifying short‑term downside as traders price in further selling pressure. Director Sells $14.59M Director Sells $19.61M

Multiple news reports quantify the insider sales (separate filings/coverage noting ~$14.6M and ~$19.6M blocks) and show the stock trading down double‑digit percentages after disclosures, amplifying short‑term downside as traders price in further selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage shows the stock moved lower (reports ranged ~11%–24% drops) on the insider selling headlines; coupled with prior earnings/revenue misses and negative margins, investors may remain cautious until there’s clarity on contract awards or insider intentions. Trading Down After Insider Selling

Redwire Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 70.32%.The business had revenue of $103.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. AE Industrial Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 139.3% in the second quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP now owns 85,496,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,765,262 shares in the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 104,597 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwire by 77.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 407,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

