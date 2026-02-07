Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.0 million-$138.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.6 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Proto Labs

Proto Labs Trading Up 28.6%

NYSE PRLB traded up $15.00 on Friday, hitting $67.48. 868,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Proto Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.440 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Proto Labs

In related news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 3,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $152,918.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,812.66. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Proto Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Proto Labs this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 7,380.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 68.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $480,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Proto Labs

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.