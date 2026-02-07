Wolfe Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Price

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $278.00 to $276.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $270.54.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.63. 1,531,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $294.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the sale, the director owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. This trade represents a 39.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.