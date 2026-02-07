Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Trading Down 14.2% – Should You Sell?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.72. Approximately 4,882,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,771,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HYMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hycroft Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hycroft Mining Stock Up 2.6%

Insider Transactions at Hycroft Mining

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 19.04 and a quick ratio of 18.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.62.

In other Hycroft Mining news, SVP David Brian Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 81,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,494.70. This trade represents a 15.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Eric Sprott acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 36,753,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,302,846.96. This represents a 0.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 5,755,824 shares of company stock worth $88,013,837 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Asset IM Inc. bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 996,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,835,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

