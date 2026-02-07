Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Insider Yann Etienvre Sells 1,145 Shares of Stock

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) insider Yann Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $324,618.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Celestica Trading Up 4.2%
NYSE:CLS opened at $307.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,333,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5,806,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Celestica by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,318 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,386,000 after purchasing an additional 88,212 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Celestica by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,733,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,504 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded CLS to a Strong Buy (Zacks #1), signaling improved near-term earnings optimism that can attract momentum and retail flows. Celestica (CLS) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks also put CLS on its momentum list of stocks to buy, which can amplify short‑term inflows from momentum-focused funds and traders. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 6th
- Positive Sentiment: Sector/market narrative: coverage highlights Celestica as a beneficiary of Google’s huge 2026 capex plan, suggesting sustained demand for cloud and infrastructure electronics (a tailwind for CLS’s contract manufacturing). Why Celestica is a Massive Winner from Google’s CapEx Bonanza
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage support: TD Securities projects >10% upside, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment that can support further price gains. Celestica Inc. (CLS:CA) TD Securities Forecasts Over 10% Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamental bullishness: recent commentary (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) highlights strong growth in the HPS segment (now a material portion of revenue) and attractive longer‑term growth/valuation metrics — supporting a growth case beyond near‑term momentum. Celestica: A Hidden Gem For Aggressive Growth Portfolios
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion: coverage assessing valuation after recent volatility — useful for longer‑term investors to weigh the rally versus historical multiples and risk. Assessing Celestica (TSX:CLS) Valuation After Recent Share Price Weakness
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple filings show large sales by executives — notably President Jason Phillips sold 120,000 shares across Feb 5–6 (including a 100,000‑share sale at ~\$308.92), and other insider disposals were also reported. Heavy insider selling can concern investors about insider conviction despite positive headlines. SEC Insider Filing(s)
- Negative Sentiment: Media flagged the insider transactions in roundup stories, which can create short‑term selling pressure or cause some investors to reassess timing despite bullish analyst and sector narratives. Insider Selling: Celestica (NYSE:CLS) President Sells $25,722,175.80 in Stock
About Celestica
Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.
The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.
