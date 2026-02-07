Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Insider Yann Etienvre Sells 1,145 Shares of Stock

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) insider Yann Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $324,618.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Celestica Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE:CLS opened at $307.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,333,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5,806,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Celestica by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,318 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,386,000 after purchasing an additional 88,212 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Celestica by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,733,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,504 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, January 26th. Aletheia Capital increased their target price on Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

