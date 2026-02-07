Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 12.4% – What’s Next?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 96,159,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 110,215,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research cut Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on Ondas in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get Ondas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ondas

Ondas Stock Up 14.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 2.46.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%.The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $4,612,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,461,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,188,786.05. This trade represents a 24.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 25,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $245,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 197,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,632.08. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,406,605 shares of company stock worth $12,109,365 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ondas by 154.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ondas by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Ondas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.