Carlson Capital L.P. Purchases New Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Carlson Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for approximately 0.5% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.1% during the second quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 38,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3,892.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97,854 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 30.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $160.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Insider Activity

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $137,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,610.42. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Coolidge E. Rhodes, Jr. sold 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,965. The trade was a 15.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock worth $225,970. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR opened at $146.79 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $148.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.09. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $562.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.