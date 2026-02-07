Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,661 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $61.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

