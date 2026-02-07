Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,535 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $29,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $157,190,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $137,078,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $39,818,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in RBC Bearings by 28.0% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 227,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,517,000 after acquiring an additional 49,773 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 101.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,226,000 after acquiring an additional 48,628 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $310,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,557. This represents a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $527.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.50.

Shares of RBC opened at $545.01 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $297.28 and a twelve month high of $554.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.78.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.86%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for extreme applications. The company’s product portfolio includes cylindrical roller bearings, spherical plain bearings, ball bearings, track rollers, and engineered components such as metal-to-metal and polymer bearings. These products are tailored to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, defense and industrial customers where reliability under severe conditions is critical.

The company’s bearings and components find application in aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, landing gear systems, space and missile programs, industrial gas turbines, oil and gas drilling equipment, and heavy machinery.

