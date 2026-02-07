Old West Investment Management LLC Has $15.26 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA $BG

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,823 shares during the quarter. Bunge Global comprises 3.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Bunge Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 7,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In related news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 104,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,865,156.69. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $115.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday. CICC Research lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Bunge Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

