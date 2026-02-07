Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Royal Mail Plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.38 and traded as high as $8.40. Royal Mail shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 163 shares changing hands.

Royal Mail Trading Up 4.3%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Mail Group Limited (OTCMKTS: ROYMY) is the primary postal and parcel delivery operator in the United Kingdom, providing universal letter delivery alongside parcel services to residential and business customers. The company operates under a universal service obligation, ensuring next-day delivery of letters and standard parcels to every UK address. Its network of processing centres and delivery offices supports a broad portfolio of domestic and international shipping solutions, from standard mail to express and tracked parcel services.

In addition to its core letter business, Royal Mail offers a range of logistics and courier services through its Parcelforce Worldwide subsidiary.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.