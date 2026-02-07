Jack Henry & Associates’ (JKHY) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $216.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens set a $200.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.17.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $173.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $611.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,378.60. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total transaction of $3,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 128,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,413,024.36. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

