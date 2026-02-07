Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.0210, with a volume of 42415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 280.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 201.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy Group (NYSE: CWEN) is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company’s portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway’s generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

