Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,462 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,079,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,071,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,335,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,811,000 after purchasing an additional 231,753 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 656,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 466,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 109,889 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $55.90.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

