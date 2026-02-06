Freysa 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $769.28 Thousand (FAI)

Freysa (FAI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Freysa has a market cap of $11.00 million and $769.28 thousand worth of Freysa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freysa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Freysa has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,756.39 or 0.99167776 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,646.50 or 0.99727216 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Freysa Token Profile

Freysa’s total supply is 8,189,700,000 tokens. Freysa’s official Twitter account is @freysa_ai. Freysa’s official website is www.freysa.ai.

Buying and Selling Freysa

According to CryptoCompare, “Freysa (FAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Freysa has a current supply of 8,189,700,000. The last known price of Freysa is 0.00133528 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $758,256.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.freysa.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freysa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freysa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freysa using one of the exchanges listed above.

