Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.51 and last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FINGF. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2161 per share. This represents a yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th.

Finning International Inc operates as the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar machinery, engines and power systems, providing a comprehensive range of sales, rental, parts and service solutions. The company’s core offerings encompass medium- and heavy-duty equipment for industries such as mining, construction, energy, forestry and transportation, along with bespoke power generation packages and digital monitoring tools. Through maintenance contracts and cost-per-hour service agreements, Finning helps customers optimize equipment uptime and total lifecycle costs.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1933, Finning has grown from a single dealership to a global enterprise headquartered in Vancouver’s downtown business district.

