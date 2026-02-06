Financial & Tax Architects LLC Buys 3,428 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,468,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,345,132,000 after buying an additional 342,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $6,163,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,023,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,912 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,570. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $146.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01. The company has a market capitalization of $616.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.39. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.