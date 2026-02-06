Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,786 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 34.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 352,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,733,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 229,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $66.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ELS opened at $66.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 102.49%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc (NYSE: ELS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company’s portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

