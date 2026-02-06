Global Dollar Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.75 Million (USDG)

Global Dollar (USDG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Global Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Dollar has a market cap of $10.75 million and $105.64 million worth of Global Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,756.39 or 0.99167776 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,646.50 or 0.99727216 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Global Dollar Token Profile

Global Dollar was first traded on October 30th, 2024. Global Dollar’s total supply is 1,538,619,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,750,140 tokens. Global Dollar’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7257865630844948481. Global Dollar’s official Twitter account is @global_dollar. Global Dollar’s official website is globaldollar.com.

Global Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Dollar (USDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Dollar has a current supply of 1,538,619,288.548527. The last known price of Global Dollar is 0.99955545 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $96,438,320.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globaldollar.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

