Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Walter Bettinger Sells 94,948 Shares

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Chairman Walter Bettinger sold 94,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $9,898,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,184,320.50. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.92. 9,677,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,551,388. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $181.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.