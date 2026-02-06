Analyzing Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and KORU Medical Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $113.69 million 0.70 -$127.98 million ($13.05) -0.34 KORU Medical Systems $39.07 million 5.77 -$6.07 million ($0.08) -60.88

Profitability

KORU Medical Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outset Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Outset Medical and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -73.12% -71.37% -30.11% KORU Medical Systems -9.49% -22.43% -13.86%

Volatility & Risk

Outset Medical has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Outset Medical and KORU Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 1 1 2 1 2.60 KORU Medical Systems 1 1 3 1 2.67

Outset Medical presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 142.98%. KORU Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 25.77%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Outset Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Outset Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables. It also provides Tablo Data Ecosystem, including TabloHub, a customer-facing portal; MyTablo, a patient-facing portal; and TabloDash, an internal data analytics platform. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.