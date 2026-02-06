Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells 9,719 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Vicente Reynal sold 9,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $913,586.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,159,484. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vicente Reynal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Vicente Reynal sold 90,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $8,840,315.52.

On Friday, January 16th, Vicente Reynal sold 191,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $16,830,920.00.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.5%

IR traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.98. 5,365,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $99.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.13.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

