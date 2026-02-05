Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UBER. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,743,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,038,199. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,130. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Munro Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,294,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Strong top-line growth and user metrics: Q4 revenue rose ~20% to ~$14.4B, gross bookings and trips were up ~22%, and monthly users hit ~200M — signs of continued demand recovery and scale. Press Release

Strong top-line growth and user metrics: Q4 revenue rose ~20% to ~$14.4B, gross bookings and trips were up ~22%, and monthly users hit ~200M — signs of continued demand recovery and scale. Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow and buyback activity: 2025 FCF jumped materially (cited as a multi‑quarter record), enabling share repurchases that reduce share count and support per‑share metrics. MarketBeat summary

Record free cash flow and buyback activity: 2025 FCF jumped materially (cited as a multi‑quarter record), enabling share repurchases that reduce share count and support per‑share metrics. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains mixed but includes buy-side reinforcement — several firms reaffirmed or upgraded to Buy/Outperform and kept high price targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BTIG, Needham, Citizens JMP). Those calls provide upside case for investors focused on growth and AV optionality. TipRanks analyst roundup

Analyst support remains mixed but includes buy-side reinforcement — several firms reaffirmed or upgraded to Buy/Outperform and kept high price targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BTIG, Needham, Citizens JMP). Those calls provide upside case for investors focused on growth and AV optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Autonomous‑vehicle (AV) roadmap and leadership change: Uber promoted Balaji Krishnamurthy to CFO and emphasized aggressive robotaxi expansion (new markets). This increases long‑term optionality but also raises execution and capital allocation questions in the near term. TechCrunch

Autonomous‑vehicle (AV) roadmap and leadership change: Uber promoted Balaji Krishnamurthy to CFO and emphasized aggressive robotaxi expansion (new markets). This increases long‑term optionality but also raises execution and capital allocation questions in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional demand: reports indicate steady institutional buying (high ownership), which can provide a floor for the stock, but it hasn’t fully offset post‑earnings selling. MarketBeat institutional note

Institutional demand: reports indicate steady institutional buying (high ownership), which can provide a floor for the stock, but it hasn’t fully offset post‑earnings selling. Negative Sentiment: EPS and guidance miss: Adjusted Q4 EPS (~$0.71) missed consensus and Q1 EPS guidance (0.65–0.72) came in below Street expectations — the primary catalyst for the selloff. Reuters

EPS and guidance miss: Adjusted Q4 EPS (~$0.71) missed consensus and Q1 EPS guidance (0.65–0.72) came in below Street expectations — the primary catalyst for the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure from cheaper rides and higher taxes: management said cheaper pricing to grow trips and local tax/take-rate headwinds will compress near‑term margins, weighing on profit forecasts. MarketWatch

Margin pressure from cheaper rides and higher taxes: management said cheaper pricing to grow trips and local tax/take-rate headwinds will compress near‑term margins, weighing on profit forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and PT cuts: some firms cut price targets or moved to Neutral/Hold after the guidance/earnings miss (e.g., Wedbush lowered PT and reiterated Neutral), increasing near‑term selling pressure. Benzinga

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

