Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer's target price points to a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jones Trading started coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHWK remained flat at $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 46,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $136.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.59. Whitehawk Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.25.

Institutional Trading of Whitehawk Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHWK. ABG Innovation Capital Partners III GP Ltd acquired a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

